Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 145 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $101.30 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $243.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

