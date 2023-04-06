Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 7,500 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pinterest Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
