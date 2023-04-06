Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 7,500 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.