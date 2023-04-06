Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2,138.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $210.40 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.