Piper Sandler Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $150.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALL. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

NYSE ALL opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.46. Allstate has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

