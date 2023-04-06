Piper Sandler Increases Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $115.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

CINF stock opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

