Piper Sandler Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $535.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $485.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.77.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.3 %

DECK stock opened at $449.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $459.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.92.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $15,847,273. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.