Piper Sandler Trims AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price to $11.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGNC. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.08.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

