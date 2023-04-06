Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.