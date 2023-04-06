Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells $937,190.28 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $523,800.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $529,350.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $95,850.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $289,950.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.