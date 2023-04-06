PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

Insider Activity

PPG Industries Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $140.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

