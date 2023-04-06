PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

Shares of PPG opened at $138.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $140.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

