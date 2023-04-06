ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) PT Raised to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRA. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of PRA opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,823.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.89 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ProAssurance by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ProAssurance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

