Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $313,269.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,545,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,409,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $68.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Procore Technologies

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

