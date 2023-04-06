Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $4.98 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 17.46.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Professional Diversity Network worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

