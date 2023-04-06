ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 44.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

BATS:IGHG opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.