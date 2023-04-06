ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,543 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 154,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $49.72 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

