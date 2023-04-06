Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) Insider Acquires £400,000 in Stock

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) insider Martin Diggle purchased 100,000 shares of Proteome Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £400,000 ($496,770.99).

PRM opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.06. Proteome Sciences plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.20 ($0.06).

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

