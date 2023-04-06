Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) Insider Acquires £400,000 in Stock

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) insider Martin Diggle purchased 100,000 shares of Proteome Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £400,000 ($496,770.99).
Proteome Sciences Price Performance
PRM opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.06. Proteome Sciences plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.20 ($0.06).
About Proteome Sciences
