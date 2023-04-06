Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanta Services Stock Performance

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $159.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $168.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

