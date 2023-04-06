Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRFGet Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QBCRF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

