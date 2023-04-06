R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $16.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

