Raymond James Increases Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$18.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

