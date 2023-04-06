Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $81,931.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

REGN opened at $825.22 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $769.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $743.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,220.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

