Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Repsol from €16.80 ($18.26) to €16.50 ($17.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Repsol has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76.

About Repsol

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. Repsol had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

