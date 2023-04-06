Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Repsol from €16.80 ($18.26) to €16.50 ($17.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.
Repsol Price Performance
Shares of Repsol stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Repsol has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYY)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.