Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) versus Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Financial Comparison

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.36% -15.60% -4.82% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

34.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Research Solutions and Baosheng Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $32.93 million 1.82 -$1.63 million ($0.03) -68.33 Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million N/A -$6.75 million N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Research Solutions and Baosheng Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Baosheng Media Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

