Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $749,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 14.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Resources Connection by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 34.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.