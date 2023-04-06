Reviewing Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) & XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cannabis Sativa and XWELL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

XWELL has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.90%. Given XWELL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and XWELL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -0.96 XWELL $73.73 million 0.39 $3.35 million ($0.17) -1.77

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannabis Sativa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cannabis Sativa beats XWELL on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Rating)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The firm’s brands include Prestocorp, GK Manufacturing, iBudtender, Wild Earth Naturals, Ecuadorian Sativa and CTA, Patented Cannabis Lozenge, hi Brands International, White Rabbit Brand, and Virgin Mary Jane Brand. Cannabis Sativa was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

About XWELL

(Get Rating)

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.