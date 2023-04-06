Reviewing Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) & Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) and Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Volatility and Risk
Equillium has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
37.6% of Equillium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Equillium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Equillium
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Akari Therapeutics
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Equillium currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,405.09%. Akari Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,274.31%. Given Equillium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Equillium is more favorable than Akari Therapeutics.
Profitability
This table compares Equillium and Akari Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Equillium
|N/A
|-102.95%
|-59.72%
|Akari Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Equillium and Akari Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Equillium
|$15.76 million
|1.64
|-$62.43 million
|($1.90)
|-0.40
|Akari Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-$17.42 million
|($0.35)
|-0.57
Akari Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equillium. Akari Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equillium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Akari Therapeutics beats Equillium on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc. engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D. Steel, and Stephen Connelly on March, 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
