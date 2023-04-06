Reviewing Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) and Its Rivals

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) is one of 986 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nuvectis Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectis Pharma N/A -$19.08 million -8.41 Nuvectis Pharma Competitors $1.82 billion $242.10 million -3.55

Analyst Ratings

Nuvectis Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectis Pharma. Nuvectis Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuvectis Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectis Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nuvectis Pharma Competitors 4182 15041 41511 711 2.63

Nuvectis Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.40%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 121.00%. Given Nuvectis Pharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvectis Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvectis Pharma has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvectis Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectis Pharma N/A -125.87% -98.98% Nuvectis Pharma Competitors -3,495.77% -222.94% -34.54%

Summary

Nuvectis Pharma rivals beat Nuvectis Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

