Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 346.43% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RVPH opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.