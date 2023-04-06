Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 272.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

REXR stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 165.22%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

