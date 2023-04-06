Richard Howell Purchases 39,455 Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Stock

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) insider Richard Howell acquired 39,455 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,849.55 ($49,490.25).

Richard Howell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Richard Howell acquired 18,776 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,902.56 ($24,717.54).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Richard Howell acquired 37,827 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £41,231.43 ($51,206.45).

Primary Health Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 103 ($1.28) on Thursday. Primary Health Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 95.75 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 152.30 ($1.89). The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,035.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.41.

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 125 ($1.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

