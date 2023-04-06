Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.95) to GBX 5,380 ($66.82) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.