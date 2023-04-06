Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of -96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Newmont

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

