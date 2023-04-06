Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a focus stock rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cormark raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.20.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$64.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.62. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.53 and a 1-year high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

