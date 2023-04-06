Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ROP opened at $437.40 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,168. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

