Royal Bank of Canada Trims NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Target Price to C$10.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NWHUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

NWHUF stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

