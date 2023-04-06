Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Savara Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 21.98 and a current ratio of 21.98. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
