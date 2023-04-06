Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 5.4 %

SCHN stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.