Scotiabank Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$49.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IGIFF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

