Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $1,421,740.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,679,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,357,480.26.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $1,532,086.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total value of $1,414,246.52.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $1,364,629.88.

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $1,274,355.16.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.76 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

