Scott Fitzgerald Sells 26,816 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,750.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Intapp by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.