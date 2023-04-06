Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STX. Northland Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $461,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 661,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after buying an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

