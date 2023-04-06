Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Daniel G. Welch Sells 20,275 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $4,087,642.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at $836,479.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Seagen Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $205.00 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $206.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 0.54.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Seagen
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.