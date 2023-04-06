Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Daniel G. Welch Sells 20,275 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $4,087,642.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at $836,479.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Seagen Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $205.00 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $206.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.