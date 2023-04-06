Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

