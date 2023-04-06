Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

