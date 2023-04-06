SEI Investments’ (SEIC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

