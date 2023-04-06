Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) & Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Critical Contrast

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Service Co. International and Wag! Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $4.11 billion 2.68 $565.34 million $3.51 20.02 Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.48 -$38.57 million N/A N/A

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

84.7% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Service Co. International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Service Co. International and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 13.76% 34.56% 4.07% Wag! Group N/A N/A -31.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Service Co. International and Wag! Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Service Co. International presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Wag! Group has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 205.43%. Given Wag! Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Service Co. International.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Wag! Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides property interment rights, including lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Wag! Group

(Get Rating)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

