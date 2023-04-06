Sfmg LLC Has $894,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

