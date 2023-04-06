Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Insider Buys £13,750 in Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) insider Phil Higgins purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £13,750 ($17,076.50).

Shearwater Group Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of LON SWG opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.41. The company has a market capitalization of £13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1,070.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Shearwater Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($1.92).

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

