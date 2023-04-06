Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Insider Buys £13,750 in Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) insider Phil Higgins purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £13,750 ($17,076.50).
Shearwater Group Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of LON SWG opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.41. The company has a market capitalization of £13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1,070.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Shearwater Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($1.92).
Shearwater Group Company Profile
