Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $57.02 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.